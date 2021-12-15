Customers have come into Bridget’s Bouquets weeping as they witnessed a sidewalk full of items resulting from a deep cleaning effort and shop refurbishment. They were afraid they were not going to have a florist shop in town that can transform all events into beauty. But yes, there will still be a florist in Montross.
As of January 1, 2022, Bridget’s Bouquets will have a new name, Miss Lora’s Flowers and Gifts, reflecting new ownership by Lora Garner McCormack, a friend of the current owner Bridget Gillions.
A history of passing the bouquet
Gillions began working in the florist shop in her early 20s helping out when it was Earlene Henderson’s. From the late 60s, Henderson ran the shop. “She said she couldn’t afford me. But I made money for her,” Gillions quipped.
Gillions would go on to take over and operate the shop as Bridget’s Bouquets from 1989-2021. And more than four decades later, she is once again passing the bouquet to McCormack, who has worked side-by-side with her for over two decades.
“I helped Bridget clean up the shop after a flood 23 years ago, and the next thing I knew, I was putting silk arrangements together under the guidance of sink or swim. I learned quickly, and at moments, Bridget and I would tread water together. I’m proud to see her close to the finish line, and [my husband] Jeff and I look forward to carrying on her long legacy. I have big shoes to fill, and I owe everything I’ve learned about flowers to Bridget,” said McCormack.
Much remaining the same
Like Gillions, McCormack loves flowers and loves her community. After creating arrangements with Gillions since 1998, McCormack has a feeling for people’s special preferences in their arrangements. And Gillions still plans to work with McCormack two days a week for the next several years. McCormack hopes the rest of the staff will continue the team effort as well.
The same hometown caring and attention to detail will remain front and center in the shop’s jewel-like creations. Miss Lora’s Flowers and Gifts will keep the shop’s longstanding number, which is still the same as when Henderson was running the shop.
“Some things will change, but many will not. This is just the beginning of a new season,” said Gillions. “Lora is an awesome designer, and I am so thankful that she cares about the business and the people of this community.
With a heart full of gratitude and a storehouse full of very precious memories, Gillions is utterly delighted to pass the torch to McCormack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.