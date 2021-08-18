Have you heard? “Hearing loss can significantly impact our quality of life. It can lead to withdrawal and isolation with family and friends. So, we like to encourage patients to establish a baseline hearing test,” Dr. Ann Depaolo Wietsma, of the Audiology Offices LLC, explained.
The Audiology Offices LLC is the hearing resource for the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. They are celebrating their 20th year anniversary this month. Virginia Living Magazine named them Best Audiology Clinic for 2021. Board certified, Dr. Ann Depaolo Wietsma, Au.D, who is frequently referred to as “Dr. Ann” opened the first clinic in Kilmarnock in 2001. In 2005, Dr. Kim Stout, a second audiologist was added, when they expanded. They opened satellite campuses in Mathews, Gloucester, Tappahannock, and eventually Montross. Later they combined Tappahannock and Montross by moving to Warsaw, making it easier for everyone. “We built an audio team which really works; good chemistry. Patients appreciate the stability, especially the elderly who are set in their ways, know who will be working with them and speaking with them regularly at their regular visits,” Dr. Ann explained.
There are now three offices, Warsaw, Kilmarnock, and Gloucester. Although there are three, they all work together. One number will transfer you to whichever office you need, (804) 435-0758. Dr. Ann and Administrative Assistant, Becky Harrington, are at the Warsaw office. Dr. Kim Stout, and fully licensed Hearing Aid Specialist, Janie Anderson, Adminstrative Assistant, Deanna Main and Manager, Karen Shelton are at the Kilmarnock office. Stella Austin is the Administrative Assistant in Gloucester.
Dr. Ann wants those concerned over the appearance of hearing aids not to worry. “Today’s current hearing technology is not bulky like your grandfather’s. They are now rechargeable and work with your smart phone via Bluetooth. There is an app that you can download on your phone to easily adjust your settings.“ as a matter of fact, when asked what her favorite memory was, she recalled a little girl, “Maddy”, a five-year-old from Mathews. She had been referred to her because Dr. Ann had a degree in speech pathology. She also has a Masters in deaf education. The child could not speak audibly when she met Dr. Ann, not enough to be understood. School would be very difficult for her. Once she was fitted with her hearing aids, she soared through school. She graduated last year making A’s.
Don’t let your hearing get in the way of your life. Stop by one of the offices and meet the team. Let’s all congratulate them for 20 great years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.