Starting August 1, Lancaster plans to add a 40-cent tax to each pack of cigarettes sold within the county outside of its incorporated towns.
Cities and towns have long had the ability to tax cigarettes but Virginia didn’t grant counties that authority until this fiscal year, which began July1.
Lancaster’s supervisors and administration spent several months considering whether to move forward with the cigarette tax, and if so how to proceed. At the June board meeting, the supervisors voted 4-to-1 in favor of taxation, and they voted the same way on joining The Chesapeake Bay Region Cigarette Tax Board.
By joining the cigarette tax board, Lancaster will be part of a regional taxation bloc that’s expected to include counties and towns in Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. The labor and administrative tasks for the bloc will be handled by the Northern Neck Planning District Commission.
Although Lancaster’s cigarette tax ordinance formally took effect July 1, the tax won’t be imposed until August 1 because some of the localities slated to join the cigarette tax board haven’t held their public hearings and the goal is for all jurisdictions to make moves together.
According to county administrator Don Gill, Lancaster’s maximum estimated revenue from the cigarette tax is $65,000 a year minus the five percent that the NNPDC will charge each jurisdiction to run the program.
“Quite frankly, I think this is a regressive tax,” said Robert Westbrook, the Lancaster supervisor who stood alone in opposing the tax.
He said part of the rationale beind taxing cigarettes is to discourage people from smoking, which he never found to be true. As a former cigarette addict, he said he knows it’s a strong addiction that’s very difficult to quit, and he believes more people of lower income are cigarette smokers so “the tax just adds onto the people who are already having some issues of how to spend their money.”
