Probably the one word that makes anybody that loves to keep as much of their earnings as possible groan in frustration or flee in terror is “taxes.” The mere mention of the word will often cause people to frantically look from side to side while they try to figure out if it applies to them or not. The touchy subject cropped up last week when two ordinances were brought before Westmoreland County’s Board of Supervisors at a packed meeting. Specifically there was a hearing held on implementing a transient occupancy tax. It was presented by the Land Use Director, Beth McDowell.
Also known as a hotel tax, it applies to rooms, structures, or spaces that are rented to someone for fewer than 30 days in a row for the purpose of lodging. The tax is assessed as a percentage of the total charge for the space that was rented. This means that if, for example, there was a 5% rate on a week-long rental of a home with a total charge of $2,000, a tax of $100 would have to be paid to the county.
It just so happens that several localities, such as King George and Caroline County have adopted such a rate, while several others along the Northern Neck clock in at 2%. The problem with any tax is much like any situation involving a business. If the price (or rate in this case) is too high, they’ll just go and spend their money somewhere else. Currently, in the county, the owners of short-term rental properties, camp grounds, and vacation homes, are being permitted and taxed for use. The recommended rate in this case clocked in at 3.5%, where it would then go into the general fund and promotion of tourism in the future. Localities are also allowed by the state code to extend a discount to the lodging perators as compensation for their time in collecting and reporting the tax. This is essentially a commission of between 3 and 5%.
When the time came for questions, Vice Chairman Hynson was the first to step up, saying “Any time you say the word ‘taxes,’ I get a little nervous. Somebody at an Air BnB is going to be advertising for more people to come.”
“Actually, it would be paid by the people that are renting at the BnB,” McDowell corrected, “It’s like any hotel tax. Say you charge someone $100 for a night, an extra $3.50 would be added to the bill.”
“So why are we doing this?” the Vice Chairman replied in turn.
“Well we have yet to adopt this,” McDowell continued, “But it’s an option that’s out there for some extra revenue. The industry of renting homes is growing, both locally and nationwide. A lot of localities have either adopted this or are considering adopting it.”
“Over the years, ever since this AirBnB craze started, creative individuals across the county have rented homes, particularly in the subdivisions,” County Administrator Risavi added, “This has created some situations where they’ve had to call the Sheriff’s Department or EMS. They are requiring services from the county that they generally do not pay for in taxes since they aren’t here for long. The idea is to broaden the tax base because we can’t rely too much on the real estate tax, and get some extra income from visitors.”
While Chairman Fisher echoed the statement, Supervisor Culver joined Vice Chairman Hynson’s camp, noting that “over the past couple of months, I’ve been looking at motel-hotel areas with our new county park area, for when we start having games on our lit fields, and wondering where we’re going to put up these people. We’ve only got the one motel in town here.
“You could get 200-300 people here spend a few days, and you don’t want to make that difficult,” Culver continued, “The other question I have is who is going to run this, the commissioner of revenue or treasury office? Will they be able to handle this and see if these payments are coming in or going out in a timely manner? I don’t want to be hiring extra people to support a tax that may be minimal. We need to have a look at how much revenue will come in before we raise a tax.”
It was Supervisor Trivett that asked whether this was a tax on the people of Westmoreland County, or just those that were passing through.
“I believe this would be a good way to help our citizens so that we do not have to raise their taxes,” Trivett stated.
When the actual public part of the public hearing started, Montross Vice Mayor Terry Cosgrove, who was at the meeting on another matter entirely, decided to chime in first.
“This is not a tax that will be imposed on our citizens, but on people visiting the county. This is an opportunity to pass something that would reinvest in tourism and the economy. It would be good for the county to attract more tourists here and use that as part of the economic engine we need.”
With their ruffled feathers smoothed over, Vice Chairman Hynson and Supervisor Culver joined the other three in unanimously implementing the hotel tax. The ordinance will come into effect at the start of July next year, though if the particulars are worked out sooner than that, it might be brought into effect at the start of next year.
