Dollar General opened a new store in Haynesville.
In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Haynesville location includes the company’s new stylish, on-trend home decor and an expanded party preparation selection.
Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Haynesville community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.
At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Haynesville store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.
To commemorate the opening of DG’s new Haynesville location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.
Furthermore, in an effort to be a good neighbor, DG supports literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The addition of the Haynesville store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.