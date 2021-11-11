In July, Blue Ridge Bancorp and FVCBancorp entered an agreement for an all-stock merger. The combination is slated to create the fourth largest community bank in Virginia with about $5 billion in assets. But it appears the deal won’t be moving as swiftly as previously planned.
Initially, the two banks primed the public to prepare for the merger to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021 or early next year. According to statements from the companies, they have been working diligently on regulatory applications, registration, shareholder meeting materials and integration planning. But last week, they were made aware that “the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) have identified certain regulatory concerns with Blue Ridge Bank that could impact the application process and timing of the merger.”
The banks didn’t give details about the regulators’ concerns, but they’re acting as if it’s not something that will place the deal in jeopardy. Blue Ridge said it has already launched an initiative intended to fully address the issues.
“While we have additional work to do, we believe the OCC’s concerns are ones that we can solve in a timely fashion, and do not materially impact the strategic rationale of the merger,” said Brian K. Plum, president and CEO of Blue Ridge. “We are considering various alternatives to proceed with regulatory applications and shareholder meetings, and to close the merger as expediently as possible, and currently anticipate that it will close in the second or third quarter of 2022.”
“We strongly believe that this transformational partnership remains strategically and financially attractive,” said David W. Pijor, chairman and CEO of FVCB. “For all of the reasons that we’ve discussed previously, this is a highly compelling transaction for both companies, and we are committed to seeing it through to completion. We also know how committed Blue Ridge Bank’s management team is to resolving any concerns raised by its regulators.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.