Warsaw native Becky Bareford, who dons the title first vice president and chief operating officer of the Richmond Federal Reserve, was recently featured in Virginia Business.
The Richmond Fed is one of the U.S. central bank’s 12 branches. In her role at the bank, Bareford is involved in setting strategic vision and business objectives for the 5th district, which in addition to Virginia includes Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington DC, and most of West Virginia. Bareford also oversees the bank’s $400 million operating budget along with financial services, and a workforce of approximately 1,400 employees in cities across the system.
Bareford earned her bachelor’s degree in finance from Virginia Tech, joined the Richmond Fed in 1998, and has held her current title since 2018.
Coming from Warsaw, Bareford realizes that her horizons could have been limited by her upbringing in a small town and she acknowledges that the help of others spurred her to achieve what she has. Through the steadfast support of her grandfather, she became the first member of her family to go to college, she told Virginia Business. Once she got her feet in the door at the Federal Reserve, she had mentors who “nudged me along at the right time,” she also said.
Elaborating on the enduring impact of her rural upbringing, Bareford said growing up in a small town has clearly influenced her perspectives and her approach to work.
“The Northern Neck is a tight-knit community and small-town roots teach you the value of hard work, appreciation of community and the importance of teamwork and helping others. I feel blessed to have grown up in a place with a strong school system, local community bank, small businesses and a community college nearby. This isn’t the case in all rural areas,” she said.
Bareford also said “family, friends and community taught me to approach every job with humility and a never give up mentality.”
Knowing firsthand the power of influence and support, Bareford is paying it forward by focusing on helping young talent, especially women and people of color both at the Fed and through community organizations, such as the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Richmond where she serves on the board.
To those in Richmond County and the Northern Neck who may believe their horizons are limited by where they are, Bareford has words of advice: I would encourage youth and women to explore different career pathways to understand what’s possible by talking with others in the community, leveraging academic resources, like Rappahannock Community College and using technology.
