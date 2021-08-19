In Westmoreland County, there is a plot of land out on Gordon Way, across a ravine from the Driftwood Beach Subdivision. Normally, a plot of land like that probably wouldn’t be worth mentioning, but when its owner came to the County’s Board of Supervisors, asking for a special exception permit, things got interesting.
The plan, as laid out by Beth McDowell, the planning director of the Land Use office, was to construct a building and operate an auto repair garage. The owner, Mr. Jeffrey Miller, is a mechanic that currently operates a larger garage out in the area of Bealeton, Virginia. He owns a second home here in the nearby neighborhood of Driftwood Beach, and is looking to relocate both his home and business in the next few years. The matter had come up before the Planning Commission earlier in the month, and while its passage was not unanimous, it was still approved.
Due to the zoning of the lot that Miller intended to use (A-1), a special exception permit was required. Furthermore, vegetative screening between the lot and residential areas, along with a 25-foot setback, were among the list of recommended conditions laid down by Land Use. Other conditions included were things such as shielding exterior lighting from nearby properties and pointing it in towards the site, all outside storage screened with a fence or landscaping, and operating hours from 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening. VDOT also would require a commercial entrance
