Ever since it was unveiled back in June, the plans for a park in Montross have been zooming along relatively quickly, given the back and forth that had to take place between the town and county governments.
The biggest breakthrough came around the middle of summer, when the board of supervisors leased the parcel of land next to the town’s library to Montross for the next 20 years for $1 a year. Since then, there have been regular updates on the progress of the park. This month, town manager Patricia Lewis, announced that a grant request to the USDA will be submitted in the first part of January.
What’s more, the preliminary architecture report has come in. “Mayor [Terry] Cosgrove and I are very pleased with the farmer’s market condition,” Lewis stated, “I think it’s beautiful and perfect for our town, and it will definitely be an asset.”
“I’d like to echo Mrs. Lewis’s statement,” the Mayor added. “I’m excited about the design prospects of it. We’d have our own power, our own water, a bathroom at the corner, a play area for the kids. I think it’ll be nice. It’ll bring a lot of groups together. The library will even extend their Wi-Fi out to the park.”
Possibilities for market space
The proposed market space would have room for anywhere from 15 to 18 vendors, with approximately 100 square feet for each vendor space with the exception of the final three, which, if set up, would have around 80 square feet each to work with.
“It’s very unique,” Lewis continued. “I’ve never seen one like it before, not locally anyways. If it’s all done by next year, I could also see it being used for Santa Claus visits, and there’s plenty of space for our First Fridays. It’s pretty awesome.”
The uses for such an area are limited only by the imagination. Mayor Cosgrove and Lewis pointed out that it could be used for anything from farmer’s markets to live music, from a playground to story walks to yoga in the park.
A major challenge
The main issue at the moment, however, is that the cost of building materials has been going up, and will likely result in a price tag higher than what the town had envisioned.
“I’m afraid the grant money will not get us all the way there for this structure,” Cosgrove stated. “While the architect reduced the proposed structure to reduce the price, we have a decision to make on whether to move forward or not. If we do, I think this unique structure will add a lot to the value of Montross, but we might have to look at taking out a loan from the USDA to pay for the remainder. We have some money, but we’ve got several other projects. I bring it up because we have to talk about whether that’s something you’d like to do and commit to it. ”
The 40-year loan in question would be to the tune of $250,000 and carry a 2% interest rate, resulting in the town having to pay about $700 per month to pay the loan back in addition to the $150,000 from the grant. This would cover the farmer’s market space only, not the playground space and storybook walk. It’s speculated that the revenue from the cigarette tax will be able to cover the monthly payments on the loan.
There are no projected plans for when this will be completed yet, as the grants are still up in the air.
In the end, Vice Mayor King proposed a motion to apply for the grant as well as the loan, essentially putting the two in the same package. Montross Town Council unanimously approved it, which now leaves things in the hands of the USDA.
