Last Wednesday, a horse-drawn buggy traveling east on Route 3 was hit by a Jeep Cherokee near Folly Neck Rd.
The two occupants in the buggy were thrown out and suffered serious injuries. Two helicopters were called to respond to the scene. At the owner’s request, the horse was euthanized due to the extent of the injuries it suffered in the crash.
According to Virginia State Police, the buggy was equipped with lights and a placard. A Farnham resident, Tracy L. Churchill, was driving the Jeep and has been charged with reckless driving.
This is a sobering reminder there are a lot of different users of the highway--buses, farm equipment, buggies. And we can’t give everybody their own lane so we have to share the road, said David Beale, VDOT resident engineer for the Northern Neck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.