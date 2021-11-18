On November 8, a crash shut down the Downing Bridge crossing from Tappahannock to Warsaw.
According to state police, a Dodge pickup was traveling east on Rt. 360, crossed the center and hit a Chevrolet sedan that was heading west with the driver and a passenger. The pickup was overturned but eventually came to a halt on its wheels.
All three occupants were seriously injured and had to be transported for treatment. Jacob Ristau, 20, of Hague, who was driving the Chevrolet later died from his injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing.
