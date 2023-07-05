Each year, DMV, VDOT and the Virginia State Police contribute to the creation of a Virginia crash report. The data for 2022 was recently released, and here’s what it showed for the Northern Neck.
- Updated
Forget the cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Zuck is stepping into the ring with Twitter instead, Threads in hand.
Scientists Discover Ancient , Supermassive Black Hole , Near Center of the Universe. 'Newsweek' reports that the James Webb Telescope has now captured images of the most distant active supermassive black hole ever observed. The gargantuan black hole was found at the center of a galaxy known as CEERS 1019. The distant galaxy existed 570 million years after our universe was created via the big bang. How the black hole came into existence so soon after the universe was born remains a mystery, 'Newsweek' reports. According to findings published in 'The Astrophysical Journal Letters,' the black hole is approximately 9 million solar masses. Despite being "supermassive," this black hole is far smaller than other black holes discovered near the origin of the universe. Typically, the most ancient black holes have been found to have a mass about 1 billion times greater than our sun. According to a team from the University of Texas at Austin, the black hole at the center of CEERS 1019 is …
- Updated
Tourist Who Defaced Colosseum , Claims He Didn’t Know It Was Ancient. Last month, 27-year-old Ivan Danailov Dimitrov was caught on video carving "Ivan+Hayley" into the wall of the Colosseum, NBC News reports. His actions drew outrage from Italian officials and others on social media. In a recent letter shared by his attorney, Dimitrov claims he didn't know that the Colosseum was nearly 2,000 years old. The letter was reportedly addressed to Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, the City Council and magistrates. I admit with deepest embarrassment that it was only after what regrettably happened that I learned of the antiquity of the monument, Ivan Danailov Dimitrov, via apology letter. He then extended his "heartfelt apologies to the Italians and to the whole world for the damage done to an asset that is, in fact, the heritage of all humanity.". Dimitrov and his partner reportedly live in England. . I am also aware that similar conduct in my country would have resulted in much more serious c…
- Updated
A new government study found nearly half of faucets in the U.S. are likely contaminated with "forever chemicals," the common name for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).The chemicals often show up in non-stick cookware, food packaging and water-resistant clothing and can take generations to break down in the environment if at all."It will stay there forever. It will outlive all of us," said Dibs Sarkar, a professor of environmental engineering at the Stevens Institute of Technology.The U.S. Geological Survey says it conducted a first-of-its-kind study that discovered forever chemicals in drinking water by testing both private and government-regulated water supplies.The USGS says there are more than 12,000 types of forever chemicals, many of which are undetectable with current tests. In its latest study, the research agency tested for 32 types of PFAS in the tap water across the nation, in schools, homes, and even national parks.They found at least one type of PFAS in a…
- Updated
A cruise missile attack on the western city of Lviv served as a reminder that Ukraine's western cities are still at risk.
- Updated
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday gave full approval to the Alzheimer's drug Leqembi, clearing the way for insurance coverage of the pricey drug.
Americans interact with artificial intelligence products daily. However, AI is a broad term that encompasses a range of technologies.
The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet, Inc. does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions. In this episode:Learn how checking...
- Updated
Cities and towns across the United States are preparing for a massive influx of tourists and tourism dollars, as the 2024 total solar eclipse is less than a year away.Thirteen states are in the path of totality for the April 8, 2024, eclipse. Many are using the 2017 eclipse as a roadmap of what to expect.Including the town of Stowe, Vermont, where they are expecting to see more than two and a half minutes of totality. Totality occurs when the sun becomes completely blocked by the moon during a solar eclipse."It's going to be huge," said Jennifer Greene, who serves as marketing manager for GoStowe.Like many other communities nationwide, the population of this town is expelled to swell. Hotels and Airbnb rentals in the Stowe area are already booking up, more than nine months before the eclipse happens."We are saying book early, book as soon as you can. That's been our messaging since day one," Greene said.The eclipse is expected to generate millions in tourism dollars nationwide.…
- Updated
(The Center Square) – Federal agencies made about $247 billion in payment errors in fiscal year 2022, but some agencies are reducing improper payments.
In our current day and age, there are multiple threats to agricultural sustainability. But in this technological era, there are solutions not yet widely explored."Computational agroecology or agroecology in general does lend itself more, I think, to aligning with sustainable futures, because it allows for different plots of land to be different, to take advantage of what its local context is and to have mechanisms for enabling native species to work within that setting rather than simply to be removed," said Bill Tomlinson, a professor of informatics at the University of California Irvine. Tomlinson and other experts have been working to educate people on computational agroecology. The new research unites technology with farming expertise to develop diverse agricultural landscapes based on natural ecosystems."One [method] would be sensing. You could put little devices all over your farm every ten yards that say here is how much sun I'm getting, here is how much moisture I'm get…
Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds called for a special session next week to pursue legislation to restrict abortion access in the state.%c2%a0
Biden Meets With Swedish PM , in Support of NATO Bid. President Joe Biden met with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on July 5, 'The Washington Post' reports. Biden was there to show support for the country's bid to join NATO ahead of the organization's meeting next week in Lithuania. Sweden is a capable and committed partner. I want to reiterate the United States fully, fully, fully supports Sweden’s membership in NATO. , Joe Biden, via statement. The bottom line is simple: Sweden is going to make our alliance stronger, Joe Biden, via statement. The bottom line is simple: Sweden is going to make our alliance stronger, Joe Biden, via statement. Kristersson said that the two countries have similar priorities, including supporting Ukraine against Russia's attack. We also do think that we have things to contribute, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, via statement. Finland, another nation which once touted its neutrality, also announced its bid for NATO membership last year follo…
Blasting the air conditioning to counteract stifling heat can provide much-needed relief this summer, but the utility bills that follow might not be as pleasant. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of electricity has been steadily climbing over the past two years.“Most U.S. households will continue to pay high costs for energy...
Just days after Hong Kong police placed bounties on eight activists who have fled the semi-autonomous city, five people have been arrested.
- Updated
(The Center Square) - Virginia Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Rob Wittman are leading a bipartisan effort to diversify how college savings accounts can be used.
It follows the sighting of a "doughnut-shaped" rock earlier in June.
- Updated
Pollution Report Warns of , Contaminated Water , at Alarming Number of US Beaches. Fox News reports that an estimated , 400 million people , visit beaches every year. . According to new research, U.S. coastlines may contain a number of unseen health hazards. The 2022 Safe for Swimming report from Environment America found that nearly half of U.S. beaches contained unsafe levels of fecal contamination. Of the 3,192 beaches that were tested, 55% were found to have unsafe levels of fecal contamination on at least one day of testing. Of the 3,192 beaches that were tested, 55% were found to have unsafe levels of fecal contamination on at least one day of testing. Another 363 beaches tested contained unsafe levels of contamination on at least 25% of the days testing was conducted. Fox News reports that researchers used the Beach Action Value (BAV) to determine safety levels. The BAV is a tool the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) uses to determine bacteria levels, declare advisor…
- Updated
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Add risk of developing memory problems later in life to the list of consequences linked to poor oral health.
- Updated
(The Center Square) – A U.S. Senator is seeking answers after cocaine was found in the West Wing of the White House on Sunday.
"We are steadily building a picture about how the body responds to heat stress."
- Updated
You packed, took a cab to the airport, lined up and passed through security, wandered around the airport until the time came to board your flight. What would you do if the airline offered over $1,000 to bump you off the flight, would you take it? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
- Updated
We've found the animal version of Joey Tribianni in a squirrel. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
- Updated
The echium pininana is an endangered biennial plant from the Canary Islands.
- Updated
"He was withdrawing more and more to the point I thought he was having an affair."
The bug-like robot mimics fruit flies in a bid to improve machine learning.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- “Forever chemicals” are widespread in the environment, and new research finds they can be detected in about 45% of U.S. tap water samples.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Record-breaking heat waves are pummeling the United States and the world, causing many to wonder how much of this a body can take and still survive.
- Updated
For the third straight day, Earth's average temperature either matched a record or set a new record on Wednesday, July 5.
- Updated
The carnivore diet. “There’s no benefit to this diet.” Here’s perhaps why. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
- Updated
When on safaris you expect to see some exotic animals, but this group of sightseers got up close and personal in a once in a lifetime encounter. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Loneliness might be a true heartbreaker for people with diabetes — raising their odds of a heart attack even more than unhealthy lifestyle habits do.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- As a psychotherapist and wellness consultant with clients from New York to New Zealand, Aishia Grevenberg is happy to recommend self-care. But don't expect it to end in a day at the spa.
- Updated
If you’re born between ‘81 and ‘96, and looking for unique travel experiences on a budget, these tips are for you! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Could swings in your blood fat levels increase your chances of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease?
- Updated
(The Center Square) – U.S. House oversight lawmakers reviewing the FDA’s role in the baby formula shortage say the federal agency is dodging oversight and delaying providing answers.
- Updated
Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are taking the longest to sell, using data from Redfin.
- Updated
Getting a passport isn’t that hard, but it does take quite a bit of time, especially right now. According to the U.S. Department of State official website, without expediting it could take upwards of 10 to 13 weeks from when you mail it in to receive your document. Which is probably why the U.S. Government is going to now offer a new way to get your documents more quickly. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
- Updated
King Charles had a coronation ceremony in Scotland, but it could be the last time this kind of event takes place. King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the ceremony at St. Giles Cathedral and were presented with the Honours of Scotland. However, Prince William may not follow this tradition when he ascends the throne. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
- Updated
Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold over asking price.
- Updated
Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold under the asking price.
- Updated
Cooking the perfect burger on a grill is not hard, per se, but not a task you should be doing without the right intentions in mind. A burger might be a sandwich after all but they require a bit of skill and art. And it all starts by choosing your ground beef. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
- Updated
Scientists found that with a whiff of someone's hand they can distinguish between sexes with 96% accuracy. The study looked at 30 men and 30 women and found that a person's sex could be correctly determined by using odor samples from their palm!
- Updated
We know cardio is important, and now we have the research to prove it may help stave off cancer. Men who had the highest levels of cardio-respiratory fitness had significantly lower risks of dying from lung, colon, or prostate cancer. Veuer has more.
- Updated
Working from home has been one of the greatest assets adopted by many employers in recent years, but if you’re not conscious about it, it can create an unhealthy work-life balance. Here are a few reasons experts say you need a workday shutdown ritual.
A recent vacationer survey found that 85% of Americans plan on traveling this summer. For many, traditional draws, such as a location’s history, scenery, culture, or cuisine, will determine where they go.
- Updated
The TSA just announced that on the Friday before the 4th, they screened their highest number of passengers in a single day ever. It was an expected volume, according to the agency, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t without delays and cancellations. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
- Updated
Home prices aren’t down everywhere, in some places they’re actually on the rise. If you live in these 5 cities, you might be shocked by your home’s value. Veuer has more.
- Updated
New York Police Department officers pulled off a daring rescue along subway tracks in brooklyn and it was all caught on body camera. A man reportedly fell into the tracks at the Utica Avenue subway station. Two NYPD officers rushed to help, grabbing the unresponsive male from the tracks and lifting him up to the platform.
