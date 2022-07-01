Golf carts and other short-ranged transportation are an ubiquitous sight at Colonial Beach, and with good reason. There are a number of businesses built around selling, renting, or maintaining these methods of conveyance, and one ride-sharing company by the name of Bird was looking to try out an idea of its own.
Bird, described as a micro-electric mobility company, is looking to bring the company’s electric scooters and bicycles to the beach. While there was no real methodology used to select Colonial Beach for the deployment of equipment, Bird believed that the town’s layout and tourism industry was right up its alley.
Furthermore, since they contract with local operators to maintain the scooters and bikes, there is minimal involvement from the town staff.
Clarification on several matters was provided over the course of several months and meetings, and it was suggested that a trial period could be established from July to December. There was also the possibility of providing a pilot program for the season, a reassessment for next year, and an agreement that would generate about 20 cents per ride for the Town. If the town decided to forgo entering an agreement with Bird, they could try to seek out a third party to provide bike and scooter ride sharing.
Unfortunately for Bird, while the town staff recommended that the town conduct a pilot program for both bikes and scooters, by the time of the town’s meeting in June, the staff suggested that the matter be deferred as there were still many lingering questions within the community on how this all worked. So, another delay in making a decision would allow for conundrums to be clarified, questions to be answered, and feathers unruffled.
