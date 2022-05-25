It’s a record low year for blue crab abundance in the Chesapeake Bay and Bay managers are concerned about the downturn in juvenile recruitment.
Results from the 2022 Baywide Blue Crab Dredge Survey revealed the crab population declined in 2022 to 227 million. That is the lowest abundance estimate in the 33-year history of the winter dredge survey, said the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VRMC).
The data show 101 million juvenile crabs in 2022. Although that represents an 18% increase compared to 2021, that upward tick comes after three consecutive years of below average recruitment of juvenile crabs.
This year, there is also a decline in adult females, which have a population of 97 million, significantly below the target of 196 million. However, the female population isn’t as low as it was in 2008 when the Chesapeake Bay blue crab was declared a fishery disaster, VRMC noted.
However, the commission explained the importance of females, noting that each crab can spawn an average of 3 million eggs per brood and can average up to three broods per year. Fishing levels of the spawning stock are “still at acceptable levels” and the spawning stock “remains relatively healthy,” said VRMC.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) concurred, stating “Despite low abundance, the number of spawning age female crabs has been above the management threshold of 72.5 million crabs for eight consecutive years and at a level capable of producing a strong year class,” said DNR.
In addition to the weakness in the juvenile and adult female populations, the survey results showed there were 28 million adult male crabs, which is the lowest adult male abundance on record.
Crabs are facing a number of challenges in the bay, including vulnerability to low oxygen levels from nutrient runoff, a lack of sea grasses to provide refuge for juveniles and soft crabs, storms and currents that wash away larvae and a growing abundance of predators, including red drum and blue catfish, VRMC explained.
During the 2021 commercial crabbing season 18 million pounds of blue crabs were harvested, which was one of the the lowest harvest levels in 10 years, according to VMRC. Juveniles observed by the winter dredge survey contribute heavily to the next fall’s crab harvest, and VRMC said that could mean another year of low harvest for Virginia’s commercial crabbers in 2022.
“The Chesapeake Bay Stock Assessment Committee (CBSAC) will review the survey results and provide their scientific advice for management during their May meeting. Following their advice, DNR will begin discussions with the Blue Crab Industry Advisory Committee to provide guidance concerning the course of action for 2022 that promotes the health and sustainability of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab population and its fisheries,” said DNR.
The low numbers of juveniles and adult females will factor into decisions VMRC, DNR and the Potomac River Fisheries Commission make in regard to the measure for the 2022 blue crab season, said VRMC.
“We are concerned with the two consecutive years of poor recruitment, said Pat Geer, chief of fisheries management for VMRC and chair of the CBSAC. A workshop is planned for September, and Geer said they are hopeful that event will help explain the concerns with recruitment and lead to a new benchmark stock assessment that will address blue crab abundance in the bay.
The Virginia Marine Institute and MD DNR partner to conduct the winder dredge survey annually sampling 1,500 sites throughout the Chesapeake Bay from December through March, a time when crabs are buried in the mud and sedentary.
