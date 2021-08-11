The Postal Service is good to go on its plan to slow down the mail and implement aggressive price increases, according to the Postal Regulatory Commission in a pair of decisions handed down in July.
The PRC expressed skepticism about the wisdom of adding an additional day to service standards for both First-Class and Periodicals mail.
But it stopped short of telling USPS not to make the change. Instead, it cautioned USPS to examine its assumptions about cost savings and to look into the root causes of mail slowdowns in recent months.
On a planned increase in postage cost for Periodicals that will average nearly 9%, added to a 1.5% increase earlier this year, the Commission gave USPS a green light and denied pleas by industry groups to hold off on the increase until the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has ruled on the legality of the large price hikes.
However, the Commission did criticize the Postal Service’s treatment of the costs for flat trays as a substitute for mail sacks, urging better cost analysis, as NNA has repeatedly requested.
The Commission has ruled in the past that USPS needs more money, citing trends that have driven mail handling, delivery and transportation costs to accelerate faster than inflation.
“There is little to cheer about in this set of decisions,” National Newspaper Association Chair Brett Wesner, president of Wesner Publications, Cordell, Oklahoma, said. “Slower, more costly mail is assuredly going to accelerate the downward spiral of the Postal Service. The whole nation will suffer, particularly the rural areas served by many community newspapers. NNA has warned for a decade that without action by Congress, this decline could become almost impossible to stop. We reiterate that call now to our Members of Congress.
“NNA supported the addition of one day to delivery times for long-distance newspaper mail, on the condition that USPS keep its commitment to reach its target 95% of the time. We are already working with USPS on a task force to improve this delivery so our newspapers can stem the flow of lost subscribers. We hope the Commission will be aggressive in enforcing the new standards. The rising rates, however, are not the bitter medicine coming from years of strange technological and environmental disruptions to the mail, as the Commission seems to believe. They are the hemlock that will eventually kill universal service and require Congress to bail out its agency.”
National Newspaper Association, News Media Alliance and others ask Court to intervene to stop Aug 29 postage rate increase
A coalition of organizations representing commercial and nonprofit users of the mail last month petitioned the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to issue a stay preventing the US Postal Service from increasing postal rates on August 29. NNA appears as an intervenor with the News Media Alliance.
The motion for a stay is the second attempt to halt the rates, brought in a lawsuit challenging the Postal Regulatory Commission’s authority to allow rate increases beyond the inflation-based cap in the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act. Before USPS announced the August increase, the mailers’ groups had asked for a judicial stay, but were turned down because the size of the rate increase was not yet known. Increases of nearly 9% are ahead for Periodicals newspapers.
Now, the mailers say, the impending rates are known and the damage from them will be irreparable unless the court holds off the increase until the end of the lawsuit. Among the petitioners explaining the harms being done to the publishing world were NNA member Multi-Media Channels, LLC, in Milwaukee, which detailed the negative impact upon news coverage from the postage increases. MMC was joined by Consumer Reports and Yankee Publishing in New Hampshire, among others.
The motion said, “the ability of movants to educate, advocate, and provide direct services will be significantly curtailed… (reduced mailings will curtail veterans’ benefits, such as rides to medical appointments, career fairs, and free benefits counseling services on which veterans depend). MMC (newspapers) will be ‘reducing news coverage and providing less service to our customers.’ These harms will be irreparable.”
Oral argument in the appeal is set for September 13. Unless the Court grants the stay, the postage rates will go into effect before the Court makes it decision about the PRC authority to allow the increases. Once the increased rate money is spent, it cannot be refunded by USPS.
NNA Chair Brett Wesner, president of Wesner Publications, Cordell, OK, said, “We were shocked that the Postal Service decided to implement such dramatic postage increases just as the economy is struggling to re-emerge from the COVID shutdowns. The increases for newspaper mailers will be more than four times what they would have been under the inflation cap, but the ability of our readers and customers to pay for these increases certainly is still being held down by the very real cap on economic activity from COVID. NNA thanks News Media Alliance for forming our team to oppose the increases and get some clarity in what we can expect from the Postal Service in the future.” A copy of the motion is available on the NNA website.
