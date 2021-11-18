Earlier this month, bullets from a shooting in Sunnybank hit an unoccupied school bus, the residence where the bus was parked and four more vehicles. All of the damaged property were at the same location.
Northumberland County Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp confirmed that the school bus was authorized to be in the location where it was parked. The damage, he said, totaled approximately $5,000.
The investigation into to the incident has led to the arrest of Rayqwan Ball of Lancaster. He was charged with maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, maliciously shooting into an occupied building, three counts of malicious shooting, reckless handling as well as five counts of destruction of property.
But according to Beauchamp, the pursuit is not over. More suspects are being sought in connection with the case.
