Warsaw has more progress to report on 74 Main St., the downtown property that the Town is working to convert into the “heart of the community.”
Town manager Joseph Quesenberry confirmed that the final architectural plans are in. Warsaw is still waiting on the mechanical, engineering, and plumbing (MEP) plans, but those are expected to also come in sometime this month.
Town staff has been working with Precision Glass and the architects and expects to order the glass for the building before the end of June.
The construction portion of the project has not been put out to bid yet. But Quesenberry said the Town and the architects have a call scheduled for this week. Then, as soon as the MEP plans are finalized, the Town will work to have the request for bid issued. Quesenberry said they’re likely to have the bid window open for 30 days. After bidding closes, the next steps will be to hold a bid opening and present the the qualified low bidder to Town Council.
If all goes smoothly, Town Council could finalize their choose of contractors in July or August.
When Atlanta resident Morgan Nichole Scott financed a used Infiniti QX60 in late summer 2020, car prices were starting to skyrocket. But the single, working mother of four couldn’t delay the purchase because her old car had stopped running.Fast-forward to March 2023, when used-car prices had declined from record highs. Scott visited a dealership wanting...
(The Center Square) - United States Senators from states that border Mexico issued a statement criticizing President Joe Biden’s administration this week for its handling of immigration and the border.
In one sense, the Supreme Court’s surprise ruling striking down Alabama’s 2022 congressional maps maintains the legal status quo. By 5-4, the justices rejected the state’s attempt to restrict the ability of the Voting Rights Act to block gerrymanders that suppress the power of minority voters. But that dramatically understates the impact of the case, […]
Artificial intelligence is evolving at a dizzying speed. There's been a lot of attention in recent months on the dangers and risks of A.I. systems, especially since the release of Open AI's ChatGPT program last fall. How worried should Americans be about A.I. and its future potential? The nonprofit Center for AI Safety posted a letter this month by industry leaders, researchers and even celebrities warning A.I. could one day create as deadly a risk to humanity as nuclear war and pandemics, leading eventually to global annihilation. The one sentence statement said, "mitigating the risks of AI should be a global priority." While experts in the field also said A.I. is a long way from extreme science fiction scenarios, they want Congress to regulate it now, before any major mishaps occur. The government understands the risks. The Biden administration is trying to get out in front of it and plans to issue guidance on A.I. in the next few months. And Congress has been holding a serie…
Higher education could soon become more affordable for more than 700,000 of the incarcerated people in the U.S. Starting July 1, they’ll become eligible for Pell Grants for the first time in nearly 30 years, regardless of sentence length or conviction.Pell Grants are a type of need-based financial aid from the federal government that gives...
With President Trump now facing a federal indictment for holding onto documents belonging to the government, some of them classified, his lawyer claims the Espionage Act may be at the heart of this, a law that oftentimes results in a prison sentence. Veuer has more.
Putin Warns, Russia Poised to Deploy , Tactical Nuclear Weapons. On June 9, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus in early July. NBC reports that this is the first time Moscow has moved nuclear weapons outside of Russia since the Soviet Union fell in 1991. According to Putin, the weapons will be deployed once special storage facilities have been completed. . Preparation of the relevant facilities ends on July 7-8, and we will immediately begin activities related to the deployment of appropriate types of weapons on your territory, Vladimir Putin, Russian President, via NBC. Putin went on to claim the United States and its allies' efforts to arm Ukraine are part of a proxy war against Russia. NBC reports that Putin, who claims the war is a response to NATO expansion, warned that Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in March. NBC reports that Putin, who claims the war is a response to NATO expansion, warned that Russia wo…
What To Do , When Your Employer , Changes Its Remote Working Policy. Some CEOs see no issue with the potential fallout such changes can incur. If [employees] want to be a part of building a great culture and environment they’ll come along on these adjustments and changes. , John Stankey, AT&T CEO, via CNN. Others may decide, given the station of life they are in, that they want to move in a different direction, John Stankey, AT&T CEO, via CNN. Regardless of the reasons, HR experts are aware of the effects such changes can have on morale. If you take flexibility away and do it for reasons that don’t make sense for employees or the business, they won’t give you their best and it may damage their trust in you, Caitlin Duffy, Gartner Consulting, via CNN. These tips can help you if you find yourself facing a difficult choice. 1, Take a beat. Experts recommend taking a moment so that you don't make any decisions purely based on emotion. 2, Get clear on what's important to you…
(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump’s indictment was made public Friday. The 49-page document appears to lay out nearly 40 federal counts against Trump for his handling of classified documents and his alleged refusal to hand them over to federal officials until the eventual raid on his Florida estate.
(The Center Square) – Republicans in Florida are speaking out against the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump, who announced on Thursday night that he has to appear in federal court Tuesday in Miami to face charges over his handling of classified documents after he left the White House.
FRIDAY, June 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Dr. Olena Postuypalenko was caring for patients at Kyiv City Clinical Oncology Center on Feb. 24, 2022, when her mother called to ask what seemed like an odd question: Has Russia invaded Ukraine?
Former President Donald Trump says one of his associates is being indicted in the probe of classified documents. "I have just learned that the 'Thugs' from the Department of Injustice will be Indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the U.S. Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide," Trump stated on Truth Social. The Wall Street Journal was first to report the indictment, citing sources familiar with the matter. An attorney for Nauta did not comment. According to CNN, authorities said Nauta helped hide boxes at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida before the FBI executed a search warrant at the residence. The Department of Justice said it seized over 100 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago last year. SEE MORE: This is how Trump's GOP rivals are reacting to his indictmentOn Thursday, Trump revealed he had been indicted in the classified documents investigation, slamming the…
Trump Indicted , By Federal Grand Jury , On 7 Charges. The charges relate to the mishandling of dozens of classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in FL. Former President Donald Trump also received a summons to appear in court earlier in the week. Trump lashed out at the Biden administration via his social media site Truth Social. The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, Donald Trump, Truth Social. A fund-raising email sent out to Trump supporters also lashed out at the Biden administration. The Biden-appointed Special Counsel has INDICTED me in yet another witch hunt regarding documents that I had the RIGHT to declassify as President of the United States, Donald Trump Fundraising Email, via NBC News. While the charges originate from President Joe Biden's Justice Department, Biden stated he has had nothing to do with the investigation. I have never once, not one single time, suggested to the…
To address the harmful effects of pornography and social media on children, states are passing laws meant to keep kids off certain sites and to block them from adult content. But the efforts face major hurdles — and real questions about whether the proposed solutions would even work. Some of the measures would require parental permission for […]
FRIDAY, June 9, 2023 (Healthday News) — Raging Canadian wildfires are still darkening the skies of American cities, and while the dirty air is a hazard for everyone, that’s especially true for folks with asthma.
For new college graduates, receiving that first post-degree paycheck can be almost as exciting as getting the diploma itself. But it also presents a challenge: Given the many demands on a young person’s budget, how should those funds be managed?We asked five money experts to share their best personal finance strategies to help this year’s...
As smoke from Canadian wildfires caused the most hazardous air conditions on record in the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday, members of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee said that Congress should lift federal firefighter pay and encourage logging to reduce the risk of future blazes. “Smoke from the wildfires burning right now […]
A tractor-trailer was struck by a freight train in North Carolina on Thursday. The incident happened in Wingate. The video, captured by an eyewitness, shows the truck's trailer smashing into pieces. Reuters notes that no one was injured in the incident and the truck involved was transporting bricks and no hazardous material, according to local media.
Images of smoke obscuring the New York skyline and the Washington Monument this week have given the world a new picture of the perils of wildfire, far from where blazes regularly turn skies into hazardous haze.
Porsche has revealed their new hypercar, 'Mission X." Dubbed ‘an electric dream car,’ the Mission X will serve as a successor to the 918 Spyder. The two-seater car will be the first Porsche model to wear the new Porsche crest that was revealed last week. It will be able to charge to 80% in under ten minutes. It is poised to be the fastest road-legal vehicle around the Nürburgring Nordschleife race track. Furthermore, it will have a power-to-weight ratio of roughly one PS per kilogram. There's no word yet on when production will begin on the self-described "power train". Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, has labeled it "a technology beacon for the sports car of the future."
A pair of Giant inflatable rubber ducks made a splash in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour on Friday, June 9, as part of an art installation called “Double Docks' ' by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman with the hopes to bring good luck to the city and its people. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
While finances may seem bleak for many Americans as we experience high interest rates and inflation, experts have some insight regarding the most pressing financial priorities for many people in the U.S. MoneyTalksNews cites recent research from Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies that found 59% of respondents said paying off debt is their biggest priority right now.
Never before has a major presidential candidate faced so much legal peril in the buildup to the election. But former President Donald Trump is facing not one but two sets of indictments.On Thursday, Trump revealed that he will be indicted in federal court next week relating to the Department of Justices investigation into his handling of classified documents. The indictment is expected to come nearly two months after the Manhattan District Attorney filed felony charges against Trump for allegedly falsifying documents.According to polling, Trump is far and away the frontrunner in the GOP primary. In an average of polls compiled by Real Clear Politics, Trump has 53% of Republican support, nearly 30 points ahead of his nearest rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump and DeSantis are the only candidates polling above 5%.Before Trump faced his first indictment in April, he was polling in the mid-40s. The indictment, if anything, appeared to help Trump in the polls.Bill Kristol, who served a…
FRIDAY, June 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For patients battling late-stage lung cancer, prospects for survival have improved significantly since the advent of medications known as immune checkpoint inhibitors.
FRIDAY, June 9, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Jessica Diaz was amazed. As she took classes in barre – a combination of yoga, Pilates and ballet that used 2-pound weights – her body became transformed. And unlike other group exercises, she left the class feeling more energized than depleted.
Beauty attracts attention like a powerful magnet, whether a person or place. When that beauty exists in a national park, nature feels much less natural for visitors who dislike crowds. Where can you go if you love nature but hate crowds?
(The Center Square) – Thirteen attorneys general announced settlements with opioid manufacturers Teva and Allergan on Friday, while 18 states settled with CVS and Walgreens for a total of $17.3 billion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.