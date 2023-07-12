New residences could be coming to Longfield Road sometime in the future. Exactly when is unknown. But with the rezoning of the area that used to be a Christmas tree farm, it’s bound to happen.

The lot in question was rezoned by a split decision in June at the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors Meeting. It was introduced to the Board in April by Jeff Howeth, who was acting on behalf of the property’s owner, Robert Vaughn Jr.