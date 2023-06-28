Glass House Project Side 2022
Photo: Michelle Smith

At Menokin, there’s an effort underway to give the word “authentic” a new meaning via the Glass House Project, which is merging innovation and historic preservation.

Menokin is the home of Francis Lightfoot Lee, a signer of the Declaration of Independence. But aware that, in Virginia, there’s no shortage of ruins, particularly old houses, the Menokin Foundation has chosen a unique path for Lee’s 18th century home. It’s being restored with a combination of original materials and architectural glass.

Glass House Project Side and back 2023
Glass House Project Back 2022