Warsaw received another positive sign in its effort to pursue housing rehabilitation grants for town residents—the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development issued a second preliminary grant, this time for $50,000.
The rehabilitation grants that the town is seeking help low to moderate income property owners bring their homes up to minimum housing standards.
If Warsaw is successful in securing the rehabilitation grants, homeowners whose need is assessed at $30,000 or less can qualify to have their houses rehabilitated. Those whose needs are assessed at over $30,000 can qualify for up to $75,000 to have their house demolished and rebuilt. And the grants won’t require any match from the town or the property owners. The funding can also be used to cover infrastructure, such as sidewalks or street lights.
This summer DHCD awarded the town $3,000 to help cover the costs necessary to apply for this $50,000 grant.
The $50,000 grant is intended to help Warsaw cover the costs of developing an application that includes a more in-depth plan and to meet the outlined requirements. For example, DHCD requires that lead hazard and energy efficiency assessments be conducted on the households in the project area.
Warsaw has designated Hamilton Blvd., Belleville Ln., Woodland Heights Rd. Pine St. as well as parts of Main St. and Rt 360 as its project area.
We weren’t sure we would even qualify so we’re happy to hear that we received the maximum award, town manager Joseph Quesenberry told Warsaw Town Council.
In the coming weeks, Quesenberry will meet with the Northern Neck Planning District Commission’s staff to discuss next steps and coordinate efforts. And in the coming months, the town staff will begin advertising and working on some of the activities that will hopefully yield a winning application for the rehabilitation grants.
