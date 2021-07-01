The Town of Warsaw is pleased to announce the expansion of Amazon to the former Levi Strauss Plant near the Richmond County Commerce Park. The Town successfully competed against regional localities to secure the expansion. Eventual plans include operating three (3) shifts with a combined total workforce of 90-100 part-time and full-time staff.
The facility is known as a “last mile” distribution center that will handle all Amazon orders for the Northern Neck Region and surrounding localities. Goods will be received from larger distribution centers in Richmond and Charlottesville and will then be processed, handled, and delivered from the Warsaw Facility.
Town Manager, Joseph Quesenberry, stated that this has been in the works for several months. “We certainly dug our heels in on this one to make sure they call Warsaw home. It’s not often that you land two multi-billion-dollar companies in a Town of 1,800 people, but we’re proud to say we’ve done that with the expansions of Amazon and Herbalife in the same facility,” he said.
Mayor Randall Phelps expressed his optimism for the future of Warsaw. “From our growing downtown, ever-increasing population, to now more and more light industrial jobs being added, Warsaw is on the rise.
It’s something that we’ve worked very hard to obtain and we don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon,” he said.
The fulfillment center will share space in the former Levi’s building, along with Herbalife; which now employees nearly 80 full-time employees with eventual plans to reach 150 in the near future.
For more information, please contact Joseph Quesenberry, Warsaw Town Manager, at (804) 333-3737, or by email at jquesenberry@town.warsaw.va.us.
