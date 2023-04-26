kellum

An early morning fire on April 19, 2022 ravaged an entire block of Irvington Rd. and claimed the life of Stacey Lee Kellum. A year later, his family gathered around the Memorial Garden at the Kilmarnock Museum as Stacey Kellum Jr. placed his father’s plaque in the ground, making him an unforgotten, enduring part of the Town.

Kellum’s daughter, Crystal Fisher, started the ceremony reading a letter from her grandmother, Sandra, to her Stacey, as well as a poem.

