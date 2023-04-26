An early morning fire on April 19, 2022 ravaged an entire block of Irvington Rd. and claimed the life of Stacey Lee Kellum. A year later, his family gathered around the Memorial Garden at the Kilmarnock Museum as Stacey Kellum Jr. placed his father’s plaque in the ground, making him an unforgotten, enduring part of the Town.
Kellum’s daughter, Crystal Fisher, started the ceremony reading a letter from her grandmother, Sandra, to her Stacey, as well as a poem.
Stacey’s mother explained that she knew Kilmarnock Museum was a place where people were honored but she didn’t know how the museum honored people, so she stopped by one day to find out.
No one was at the museum that first day, so Sandra ended up walking the grounds and saw the Memorial Garden. “I thought, hmm, I like that,” she said.
Stacey had lived in the Town for 15 years. “Kilmarnock was his home,” she said. So, she decided the Memorial Garden was a place where she wanted to honor her son.
On a different day, she came back and tried to get information about adding Stacey to the Memorial Garden. At the time, she said she didn’t realize she wasn’t talking to the right person. So once again she left without the information.
I just decided to give up, Sandra said, because I didn’t know what to do. But when her family discovered what she wanted to do, they jumped in and got the wheels turning.
The Mayor of Kilmarnock, Shawn Donahue, played a huge role in pulling this together, said Tina Reamer who is married to Stacey’s ex-wife and co-raised their children. “I texted Shawn and within 2 hours, he texted me back. Within 6 hours, he made it happen.”
“Stacey gave me something that God couldn’t even give. He gave me two beautiful children,” Reamer said of Crystal and Stacey Jr. “He gave me the opportunity to be a grandmother to these beautiful children,” she added referring to Stacey’s grandchildren who were in attendance.
He’s also been really supportive. He was a good dad,” said Reamer.
“We were all really good friends,” Teresa Kellum said, referring to herself, her wife, Reamer, and Stacey.
Sandra said the saying that there’s nothing harder than losing a child is true. “I’ve suffered a lot of loss in my life, but that is true.”
However, she said she knows where her son is. And she believes he would happy in the Memorial Garden in the Town under the tree where his plaque was placed.
“I thank the Lord that we got something done for him,” said Sandra. “I feel like God is letting Stacey look down from heaven and God’s telling him, ‘look what your family has done for you.”
Stacey was cremated. The closest members of his family each got their own little urns with a portion of his ashes, and the grandchildren were given necklaces with some of the ashes along with a picture so they will always have Stacey and know him too.
