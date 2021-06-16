A ‘windfall’ for Lancaster

Lancaster’s FY22 budget leaves the boat tax at zero. Sacrificing that revenue is not only making the county more attractive to boat owners, but it’s also increasing the squeeze on the Middlesex’s marina industry, say business owners on both sides of the Rappahannock River.
Marina owners report positive results
In March, as Lancaster was working on its budget, marina owners in the county provided the board of supervisors with an update on the impact of having zero boat tax.
Clay Holton, owner of Chesapeake Boat Basin, said from 2015 to 2020, his slip rentals grew an average of 19 percent. Land storage went up 31 percent, and labor sales increased 16 percent.
Labor sales offer “the biggest bang for your buck as far as employment,” Holten explained, noting he’d added four employees and had ads out looking for at least two more techs.
Furthermore, Holton announced “a big dock expansion project” that involved tearing down the existing boathouse and dock to build an all-floating structure. And his company was searching for property to build a shop to concentrate on boats under 33 feet.
“Service and winter storage business has gotten so big, we’re about to explode,” Holton told the board.
Bruce Sanders, owner of Rappahannock Yachts said before Lancaster slashed its boat tax, it was necessary to sell every customer on the benefits of bringing their boat to Lancaster. “I spend absolutely no time now trying to convince people to come to my yard because of the boat tax,” he said.
And Rappahannock Yachts has gone from being seasonal to having enough restoration work to make it a 12-month business. “No one is going off on unemployment,” Sanders told the board.
During discussions to revisit Lancaster’s boat tax, marina owners have tried to sell the idea that foregoing boat tax allows the county’s marinas to attract boats that would otherwise go to surrounding counties like Middlesex.
Illustrating this point, Sanders told the board one boat owner transferred a 54-foot motor yacht from Deltaville to his boat yard, and it provided enough work to have at least one man dedicated to it every day for six months.
“All is well. The momentum is good. The boat business across all lines is strong. And one of the main factors is the boat tax,” told the board.
Yes, Middlesex is feeling it
Lancaster is pulling the bigger, nicer boats that could bring a higher potential tax in Middlesex, said Jon Farinholt owner of Fishing Bay Marina in Deltaville.
With two boatyards and a marina, Farinholt used to have over 25 employees. Now, he’s down to 15.
“A boat is a mobile piece of property. So if you can put it in a place where there’s no tax, who isn’t going to do that?” he asked.
One of the very first questions a knowledgeable boat owner is going to ask is, do you have a boat tax, said Jim Wagner, owner of Regent Point Marina in Topping. And if you do, a lot of boat owners go somewhere else.
Middlesex has lowered its boat tax, and many of the boats that take a pass on the county wouldn’t be subject to tax anyway. But “it’s like either you’re pregnant or you’re not. People aren’t digging into the numbers and the details. So none of that matters” he said.
And although Wagner can’t put an exact number on it, he said Lancaster not having a boat tax “has definitely impacted a significant portion of the marina business in Middlesex.”
“I can tell you without a doubt that I have lost customers to Lancaster and continue to because of the boat tax,” he added.
The squeeze
Middlesex’ marina industry was already losing business to southern localities, such as Gloucester and York counties, which also eliminated the boat tax. When Lancaster followed suit, that was “the final nail in the coffin,” Wagner explained.
“Lancaster is benefiting from the customer base on the Rappahannock River side of Middlesex. Gloucester and York are benefitting on the Piankitank River side. So, over the last three to five years, the Middlesex marina industry has been going into decline,” said Farinholt.
A ‘windfall’ for Lancaster
Although Lancaster’s zero boat tax is good for marinas, there’s been a lot of debate over whether it offers broader benefits.
Last month, Lancaster supervisor Jack Larson supported increasing personal property tax, in part, because he wanted to target marina owners.
“I’m not going to argue with anybody anymore that the benefits are there for the marina operators. But, it troubles me greatly that people who own boats walked into this room with shoes on their feet that were more valuable than probably the taxes they were paying,” he said referring to the marina owners.
“It’s time for them, and it’s time for me, to pony up on the personal property tax,” Larson added.
But marina owners continue to insist the positive impact is extending beyond the industry. And the benefits Lancaster marina owners tell supervisors to look for are the same losses that Middlesex marina owners say that county’s leaders can’t see.
Marina customers spend $50,000 - $60,000 in the boat yard. They have dinner at the restaurants. They buy groceries to take on the boat, fill up their vehicles with gas and spend another $600 - $700 in gas for their boat, explained Wagner.
When I first bought my marina, Deltaville had two grocery stores and a lot of restaurants. Now, there’s one grocery store and hardly any restaurants, he said adding that he believes a major reason is the decline in the marina industry that’s driven by the boat tax.
In Lancaster, marina owners called the supervisors attention to strength in these areas, pointing to all the sales tax stemming from marina customers.
The money isn’t only going to the boatyard. It’s going to the hotels and restaurants and to subcontractors in the county who do things like lettering and awnings for the boats, said Ken Noel, owner of Yankee Point Marina.
Farinholt said it’s important to look at how residential and commercial real estate is impacted by the boat tax.
Many people who were residents and slipholders in Middlesex moved to buy property in counties without boat tax. Now, they’re docking their boats right outside their home, and counties like Lancaster are seeing a very nice increase in their residential waterfront properties. “Those numbers are going to be more of a revenue-generator than the boat tax ever was,” he said.
And if Lancaster marina owners see their business booming, then commercial real estate values go up, which also benefits the county, he added.
Lancaster marina owners have pushed that point to their supervisors, telling them waterfront properties are selling out and the county is going to see a difference in its reassessments. “It’s absolutely been a windfall,” said Noel.
A genius move
To be honest, I’ve given up in disgust, said a Middlesex marina owner who didn’t want to be named because he, “still has to operate in the county. But for Lancaster, I think eliminating the boat tax was a very wise thing for them to do. If I were the county administrators and others I would continue it and I would advertise the ever-loving hell out of it,” he added.
Steve Bryce, the owner of Greenvale Marina, said he’s seen “tremendous” growth since 2016 when he started operating in Lancaster. “The fact that you had no boat tax in 2015 was good but [not having a boat tax] right before the pandemic was genius,” he told Lancaster supervisors.
