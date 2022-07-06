Northumberland Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp found a new way to bring money into his department—selling vehicles via GovDeals—and even he has been surprised by his success.
GovDeals is an online marketplace that allows government and educational agencies to sell their vehicles to the public. Beauchamp explained that he was seeing GovDeals advertisements, inquired about their services and began selling vehicles in January 2021.
Since then, he’s sold 10 vehicles for $62,449.
“The income for selling used vehicles was higher than I expected in the beginning of the online auction,” said Beauchamp. In mid-June, he told Northumberland supervisors that he was awaiting $35,000 from selling two surplus military hummers for $20,000 and two other vehicles for $15,000.
Before the sheriff started using the marketplace, some of his surplus vehicles were sent to other departments in the county. But most were traded at the dealership on new vehicles.
“We are receiving a lot more money through GovDeals than the trade-in price,” Beauchamp said.
Initially, he thought some of these vehicles he was listing would not bring in very much money, but he put them online anyway and “surprisingly they did well,” he said.
Some localities pay for new vehicles using grant funds from the USDA. But the median household income in Northumberland is too high, knocking the county out of the league for that money. So, selling surplus vehicles online helps offset the total cost of new vehicles for the next fiscal year, the sheriff said.
For example, the four vehicles that were sold for $35,000 were sold in FY22. That money will be used to help offset the cost of the five new vehicles the Northumberland Board of Supervisors approved for FY23, which started in July.
“The more money I can bring in from sales, the better I can offset the cost of new vehicles,” the sheriff said.
After Beauchamp receives his new vehicles, he could sell up to five more vehicles from his existing fleet this year.
Currently, he has one SUV listed. This vehicle and others are available for anyone to buy. And that fact helps support the sheriff’s positive forecast for his new hustle. One of the vehicles he sold went to California and two went to Florida.
I believe this process will remain attractive because the auctions are nationwide, Beauchamp said.
