Since its announcement in June, the plans for the park in Montross have slowly but surely moved ever closer to becoming realized. The first hurdle, the acquisition of the land from the county, was done with little trouble, thanks to a 20-year lease agreement. The main hurdle now has been funding the project, and as of last week, that hurdle has become a little smaller, thanks to the Virginia Outdoor Foundation.
At Montross Town Council’s monthly meeting, Town Manager Patricia Lewis sprang the
news on Mayor Terry Cosgrove and others that the town had been awarded a grant for $25,000.
Lewis gave a word of thanks to Jerry Davis, the Director of the Northern Neck Planning District Commission, for his help in getting the grant. And after the resolution was adopted allowing the town to receive the grant, Cosgrove in turn gave a round of thanks to Lewis, stating “The Northern Neck Planning District Commission may have done the paperwork, but you rode shotgun on this. Take credit where credit is due.”
Excitement and support for the park from the public has been near-universal among folks in the town, as at this point. Although the possibilities are near endless, there remain a number of financial hurdles. Also, an architect and landscaper will have to be hired to draw up plans and make it a reality. There are many chapters in this story that have not yet been written.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.