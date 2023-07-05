Messages expressing love for Chinn are spray painted in red all over the intersection

Messages expressing love for Chinn are spray painted in red all over the intersection where Shore Drive and Lancaster Creek Rd. meet, as well as candles, balloons, lights, and flowers.

Nickolas Van-Jor Chinn, a 22-year-old from Northumberland, was killed by a gunshot wound to the torso, the medical examiner’s office confirmed.

Chinn’s body was found in Lancaster Shores, a one-way in, one-way out neighborhood in upper Lancaster near Morattico. It’s accessed by taking a long, windy road with nothing much except fields and woods on each side until you reach an isolated community of houses on Lancaster Creek.

As of last weekend, it was nearly impossible to enter the Lancaster Shores neighborhood without seeing the show of support for Chinn.