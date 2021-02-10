Do you own a building in a pending or existing National Historic District. If so its rehabilitation could be potentially eligible for State and National Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits of up to 45% of construction costs? Or is the property individually eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places? Do you wonder what enhancements would be possible for a property whose historic appearance was relatively plain or what modernization would be eligible? Would additions be permitted to make the project more financially viable? Can you change the property’s color?
These and other questions, along with key information on qualifying for Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits, will be covered in an up-coming Zoom workshop titled Essential Information on Accessing Tax Credits to Renovate Historic Properties scheduled for Wednesday, February 24, from 4:30 – 6 p.m. An expert panel of historic rehabilitation and tax experts, as well as staff from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, will provide guidance on how to go about planning and carrying out a project that qualifies for these tax credits which were created to encourage preservation of historic properties nationwide. The workshop will feature visual examples showing how architects and designers overcame challenges that crop up with historic rehabilitations.
To receive the Zoom link, register at: http://bit.ly/CBVA_Historic. Sponsored by the Town of Colonial Beach and its Main Street America Affiliate, Downtown Colonial Beach, the workshop is open to anyone in the area interested in historic rehabilitation or investment. Real estate agents, bankers, accountants and building and construction trade companies, are also encouraged to attend for guidance on assisting their customers with historic properties. The downtown of Colonial Beach is likely to be designated a National Historic District this summer and a considerably larger area of the town is expected to be surveyed for Historic District eligibility later in the year.
Workshop panelists include:
Virginia Department of Historic Resources tax credit reviewer Carolyn Zemanian, Eastern Regional Architectural Historian Elizabeth Hoge Lipford, and Architectural Survey and Cost Program Manager, Blake McDonald.
Preservation Consultant Alison Blanton of the multi-disciplinary firm Hill Studio of Roanoke, Fultz & Singh of Richmond Registered Architect James Hill, and Designer Jackie Steward, of Washington, DC and Colonial Beach currently under contract with Downtown Colonial Beach for property and streetscape designs.
Sadler & Whitehead, LLC of Richmond, Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit expert Kathleen Morgan.
For further information or questions, contact info@downtowncolonialbeach.org or call 301-758-9493.
