Market Day is an opportunity for people to come together in unity to help their fellow neighbors who may be struggling. “At the Wicomico Parish Church, we have core beliefs that shape our practices,” said Jackie Burke, co-chair of Market Day. “One is that we realize our rich blessings of time, talent, and treasure, and feel it is important that we reach out to meet the needs of our community by striving to change lives for the better. Market Day gives us the chance to do just that.”
On October 10 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., the church will host a bazaar-like event, where various items will be for sale, and all the proceeds from the revenue generated are given to organizations in the community. Some of the organizations supported in the past include the Boys’ and Girls’ Club of the Northern Neck, Fairfields Fire Department, Gleamers and Blenders, Healthy Harvest (NN) Food Bank, Northern Neck Casa Program, Inc., Northern Neck Free Health Clinic, Interfaith Service Council, Hospice Support Services of the Northern Neck, and Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity.
“We hope that people will support this community outreach endeavor and enjoy the opportunity to purchase a special treat to take home, or a new furnishing for their home, or that much needed tool to get the fall project started,” said Burke. Goods that will be available include furniture, tools, gardening supplies, boating equipment, sporting goods, household items, DVDs and some fabulous homemade desserts and frozen soups.
The church has taken precautions to protect the attendees and will follow the Virginia Department of Health Phase III Stay At Home Guidelines. Hand sanitizer will be available for use, signs reminding the public of social distancing will be displayed, sneeze guards will be at cashier posts and facial masks or coverings will be required. Those who come without a mask will be asked to wear one that can be provided for them, or they will not be able to attend.
