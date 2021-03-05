Westmoreland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center was awash with brightly-colored balloons, streamers and cheer to celebrate the 101st birthday of Ebby Hynson, a resident of the skilled nursing facility in Colonial Beach. Hynson’s family, fellow residents and care team members joined the centenarian in creating tie-dye T-shirts during the special festivities and - of course - enjoyed cake, too.
Located at 2400 McKinney Blvd., Westmoreland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center provides post-hospital care, short-term rehab and long-term residential care. Westmoreland’s specialized programming aims to meet the healthcare needs of area residents; it is the only licensed nursing facility in Westmoreland County.
