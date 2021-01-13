Although live performances are not possible at the moment, volunteers at the Westmoreland Players Theater in Callao have been keeping busy.
A small crew is currently building a permanent apron for the stage. “We used a temporary apron for the last few productions,” said Vice-President Bill Armstrong, “and the extra stage area it provided was very useful.”
Another improvement is a new dessert counter in the lobby, built by volunteers Scott Muir, Ralph Hendrickson, Julie Hendrickson, Dick Allen and David Harvey. In the meantime, actors and directors are working on two short plays that will be available for streaming in March.
