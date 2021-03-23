On April 24, Westmoreland County’s residents and property owners can drop off their unwanted hazardous chemicals and items such as florescent bulbs, that cannot be safely discarded in household trash. Participants may bring up to 100 pounds of material to dispose of at no charge. There is a charge per pound over the first 100 pounds, payable on site the day of the collection. This event is open to Westmoreland County residents and property owners only. The Household Hazardous Waste collection event will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the A. T. Johnson Human Services Building parking lot, 18849 Kings Highway, on Route 3 just east of Montross. Please note that this will be a socially distanced event. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and to pack their HHW items in an area of the vehicle where there is ideally no shared air space with the driver (such as trunks, truck beds, etc.). Participants are also asked to wear a mask while speaking to event staff through open vehicle windows and while interacting with representatives of the Treasurer’s Office. Items that will be accepted are home pesticides, oil-based paint, paint thinners and related products, antifreeze, contaminated fuels, household cleaners, old florescent bulbs, rechargeable batteries and any other toxic materials. Latex paints are not hazardous. To reduce weight and fees, let latex paints harden and take to convenience centers with other trash. Those items that cannot be accepted for disposal include tires, car batteries, radioactive materials (including smoke alarms), medical waste, expired medications, ammunition and explosives. For additional information, please contact the Westmoreland County Extension Office at 804.493-8924 or the Northern Neck Soil & Water Conservation District at 804-313-9102, X 105, or by email to kathleen.watson@nnswcd.org.
