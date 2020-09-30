Shoppers at the Heathsville Farmers’ Market in September were delighted to meet “George Washington,” his mother “Mary Ball Washington,” and a charming “visitor” who had just arrived in Virginia from London. The visitor explained humorously that the black plague had returned in London, so all were wearing face masks for safety sake.
Representatives from local Northern Neck chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy and U.S. Daughters of 1812 were also in attendance at the market as part of “Living History Day.”
The season-ending Heathsville Farmers’ Market will take place on Saturday, October 17.
Over 30 vendors are expected, including purveyors of local produce, baked goods, gourmet peanuts and BBQ sauce, pickles and other canned goods, local pork and lamb, and quality handcrafts. There are new vendors at every market.
As part of the upcoming market in October, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will hold a “Blessing of the Animals.” The public is invited to bring their pets for special blessings. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m.
For more information about Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern or the Heathsville Farmers Market, call 804-580-3377 or visit their web site, www.RHHTFoundationinc.org.
