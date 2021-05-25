Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital is pleased to welcome Sarah W. Farmer, RN, MSN, as the Administrative Director of Nursing. In her role, she will be responsible for all nursing operations/leadership at Rappahannock General Hospital.
Farmer received an Associate’s Degree in nursing from Cape Fear Community College, a Bachelor’s Degree in nursing from American Sentinel University, and a Master’s Degree in nursing with a focus in nursing management and organizational leadership from American Sentinel University.
Farmer has more than 25 years of health care experience, including roles previously held as Critical Care Nurse Manager and Manager of Accreditation and Clinical Regulatory for Novant Health Organization. During her tenure, she was instrumental in the development of critical care and telemetry programs at her organization’s facilities, as well as ensuring their accreditation success. “My corporate role in accreditation and clinical regulatory oversight afforded me access to all aspects of health care, giving me a well-rounded understanding of my field,” she said. She also served on the Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center Foundation board.
She has received numerous awards including Cape Fear Community College Alumni of the Year, a Nurse’s Day celebration award for Nursing Excellence, Brunswick Medical Center Nurse of the Year, and was nominated for North Carolina’s Great 100 Nurses in 2019.
Farmer and her family are eager to explore the beauty of the Northern Neck and get to know the community. Farmer stated, “This area is so much like my native home in coastal North Carolina. I already feel at home here.” In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband, their three granddaughters, and their German Shepard, Timber. She enjoys “rambling through antique and thrift stores looking for treasures”. “This seems like such a great place to live and I’m excited to be here.”
“I’d like to thank the associates of RGH for being so welcoming and supportive,” said Farmer. “I’m eager to be a part of this team with so many exciting projects planned for RGH that will greatly benefit this community,” she added.
