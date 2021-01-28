If the funding comes through, Warsaw is likely to get a farmers’ market.
Some citizens have pointed out that this is a huge agricultural community but it’s lacking a farmers’ market, Town Manager Joseph Quesenberry told Warsaw council members.
Hoping to address that void, the town is applying for a USDA Rural Business Development Grant that could provide up to $150,000 for the Warsaw Richmond County Community Market.
According to preliminary plans, the site would be developed on town-owned property along Main St. that has 78 parking spaces as well as water and sewer lines already connected.
Councilmember Ogle Forrest raised concerns about the proposed location, noting that with the aim of having over 60 vendors, their vehicles, trailers and equipment may leave little room for customer parking.
But Forrest is supportive of the idea overall, saying he can see the venture growing, and he agrees with Quesenberry that a farmers’ market will help other businesses in the community.
The proposal received a positive reception from other members of Warsaw Town Council and from the public.
Warsaw conducted a survey to get data that will hopefully lend strength to its grant application. Of about 360 responses from the public, 90 percent “strongly support” the idea and around 45% said they would be interested in being a vendor and/or knew someone who would be interested in vending. Over half of the respondents said they would patronize the community market every week.
Most of the survey respondents were from Warsaw and Richmond County, but there was also input from Essex, Westmoreland and Lancaster residents.
The top three categories of items that people would like to see at the market are local produce, honey and baked goods and local seafood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.