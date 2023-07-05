The Montross Fall Festival is a highlight of the year in the heart of Westmoreland County. There were worries in recent months that the festival might have to be called off due to a number of complications. Fortunately, once word got out that the Fall Festival was up in the air, many people stepped up to make sure it would take place.

Barbara Jean-Jones of the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary explained what had happened during the regular monthly meeting of the Montross Town Council last week, stating, “The parade is on! The Fall Festival is on!”

An attendee stack pumpkins on another attendee