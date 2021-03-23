Jeanne Straughan celebrated her 91st birthday on March 8, at her home in Hague, with only family and a few friends. Because of COVID, the Westmoreland County Sheriff Department did a drive-by.
She was born Jeanne Clyde Barbour on March 8, 1930 in Danville. When she was in the 1st grade, her family moved to Tappahannock. She is quite an actress and has always been a fun-loving person. After graduation, she worked in a bank until she met the love of her life, George Mitchell Straughan and then moved to Hague. They had 3 daughters, Nancy, Ann and Mary Katherine, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She still lives in the home that she and her husband built together over 70 years ago. She loves to sew, knit and travel, but most of all, she loves reading the newspaper so she can keep up with the news and all the issues. She has never met a stranger. When asked what her secret is to being 91 years old, she laughed and said “Eating Vienna sausages, potted meat and crackers.” She received a lot of nice, useful gifts for her birthday, and a beautiful buffet lunch was served in her honor.
