The public is invited to a Valentine’s Shopping Open House on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 11 to 13 at the “Heritage Arts Center” Gift Shoppe and Tavern Café, located inside Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern in Heathsville. This special shopping event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Many unique and unusual valentine gift items and cards will be available for sale. All wares are locally made by talented artisans and artists. Shoppers can expect to find handmade valentine cards and other stunning one-of-a-kind ideas for gifting loved ones. Chat with artisans at work in their studios. Free gift wrap is available.
The Tavern Café will be in “Chocolate Heaven” that day, with chocolate desserts, plus boxed chocolates and Valentine specialty sweets for sale. A special Valentine’s Day menu will also be offered.
Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern is located at 73 Monument Place in Heathsville, which is just off Route 360 behind the old Northumberland Courthouse. The gift shoppe and café are open weekly, Thursday thru Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit RHHTFoundationinc.org, or call 804-580-3377.
