Trees enrich the environment throughout the year by providing spring blossoms, summer shade, autumn color and winter interest. Trees also provide much more than just these obvious gifts.
Trees remove substances from the atmosphere, such as carbon dioxide, ozone, and particulate matter. Trees reduce erosion by slowing down rainwater runoff and their roots absorb harmful nutrients.
“Most importantly, trees are a necessary haven for animal life, such as squirrels, bats, birds and insects,” said Northern Neck Master Gardener Helen Johnson. “It has been shown that a mature oak tree can harbor nearly 500 varieties of insects.”
“According to state environmental groups, Virginia loses 16,000 acres of trees to development and disease annually,” continued Johnson. “Adding one or more trees to the landscape, especially those native to the Northern Neck, will help to offset this loss.”
The fall months are the best time to plant a tree, but a tree can also be planted successfully in early spring – before the heat of summer arrives.
Newly planted trees need weekly watering. Apply a thin layer of mulch (2-3 inches deep) as far out as the drip line to help maintain soil moisture and keep away competing weeds and lawn grasses. Be careful to not pile mulch against the trunk of the tree. Tree roots are located in the top 12 to 18 inches of soil and that they need both water and oxygen to thrive. Mulch piled against the tree encourages pests and diseases to attack the tree through its bark.
Tree stakes are generally not necessary during the first year, but if used they need to be removed after the first year. Finally, and most importantly, research how big the tree will grow. Space appropriately from houses, other structures, and overhead powerlines based on its full-grown height and width.
To learn more about the how, why, and importance of adding trees to the landscape, visit Virginia Cooperative Extension at www.pubs.ext.vt.edu.
Consider registering for the Gardening in the Northern Neck seminar, “Be Intentional: Create Livable, Edible, Sustainable Garden Spaces,” that will be held on March 20, from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. The seminar will be conducted virtually via Zoom. Nancy Lawson, a nationally recognized naturalist, will provide insights on trees as food and shelter for wildlife. Vincent Simeone, teacher at the New York Botanical Garden, will cover eco-friendly essentials to promote long term growth for trees.
The registration forms are available at www.nnmg.org/gnn or by calling Virginia Cooperative Extension Northumberland County Office at (804) 580-5694 $
