The Coronavirus pandemic has Grinched Montross and the surrounding areas out of a lot this year, from First Fridays to the Fall Festival and even the Tappahannock Christmas parade. As of last week’s Town Council Meeting, the Montross Spirit Festival weekend is a go, albeit in a much more limited capacity, with distancing and masks in use.
Among the things to be featured are DIY Christmas ornament kits at the drive thru and lobby of C&F Bank. All throughout the weekend, surprise sales will be going on at the Carrot Cottage, while Bridget’s Bouquets does a door prize shindig of its own. The Art of Coffee, meanwhile, will be serving breakfast and lunch all through the weekend. At 6 p.m. on Friday night, the tree will be lit, and the names of the donors will be read.
For those unable to park their cars around the Courthouse Square and watch from their cars, the event will also be livestreamed. With the new lights finally put up, thanks to folks like Bobby Reamy, Stanley Schoppe, and several others, it should make for quite a night, even with all the COVID restrictions. While the Spirit Fest is on, however, the town council put a lid on their annual Christmas party that takes place after the December Town Council meeting.
