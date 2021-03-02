With actors tested for COVID-19 right before recording, plus additional precautions for all participants, the Westmoreland Players have recorded two new productions: “DMV Tyrant” and “Mere Mortals.”
Both will be available for streaming, free of charge, on March 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21, 2021. The number of tickets is limited, so reservations are required. Only one ticket per household will do.
Details at www.WestmorelandPlayers.org. The Westmoreland Players is a nonprofit organization.
