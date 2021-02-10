Enjoy a “Take-out BBQ Dinner” on Sunday, February 28, courtesy of Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern in Heathsville. Tavern BBQ master Sid Mace is making his famous lip-smacking pulled pork, BBQ sauce and “Jack Daniels” baked beans. The meal also comes with Tavern-made potato salad and coleslaw, a bun, and brownies for dessert. Pay in advance online via Paypal at the Tavern website, or in-person at the Tavern Gift Shoppe. Then pull-up in front of the Tavern between 4 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, present your printed receipt, and a Tavern volunteer will bring your meals to your car. To buy tickets online, visit www.RHHTFoundationinc.org. To buy in-person, stop by the Tavern Gift Shoppe. All take-out meals must be paid for in advance. $
