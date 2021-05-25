As a celebration of the start of the summer season, the volunteers at Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern are holding a “Take-out BBQ Dinner” on Sunday, May 30.
Tavern BBQ master Sid Mace is making his famous lip-smacking pulled pork, BBQ sauce and “Jack Daniels” baked beans. The meal also comes with Tavern-made potato salad and coleslaw, a bun, and brownies for dessert.
Pay in advance online via Paypal at the Tavern website, or in person at the Tavern Gift Shoppe. Then pull-up in front of the Tavern between 4 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, present your printed receipt, and a Tavern volunteer will bring your meals to your car.
The public can buy meal tickets online at www.RHHTFoundationinc.org. To buy in-person, stop by the Tavern Gift Shoppe. All orders must be paid for in advance.
The Tavern Gift Shoppe, which sells all locally-made handcrafts, is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Tavern also operates the Tavern Café, which offers light luncheon fare made by the volunteers of the Tavern Culinary Guild. The Café is also open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A local historic landmark since the 1700’s, Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern is run by an all-volunteer non-profit foundation. The Tavern is located at 73 Monument Place in Heathsville, just off Route 360 behind the old Northumberland Courthouse. For more information, call 804-580-3377.
