Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern in Heathsville is pleased to announce the arrival of two new artisans at their “Heritage Arts Center” Gift Shoppe. Meet them in person this Saturday, February 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Julie Hendrickson is a dabbler in many media, but is now concentrating on wood-burned jewelry and gift items, as well as hand-sewn face masks. Barbara Brecher is an award-winning fiber artist and graphic designer, who is showcasing her innovative dyed and felted purses and clothing.
“I am a maker and I make things,” commented Julie Hendrickson. “I have worked in pottery, oil, watercolors, acrylics, faux finishes, charcoal, polymer clay and paper.”
She calls her business “Nuts Landing,” because the huge Chestnut oaks on her property in Heathsville usually rain down huge acorns in vast quantities. “It honestly sounds like someone is throwing rocks on our roof.”
Over the last 20 years, Barbara Brecher has worked to develop a unique felting process that includes dying and painting techniques in thoughtful, creative designs. Combining both silk and wool, each piece displays a lively range of vivid colors and textures.
“When you buy one of my creations, you’re quite literally wearing a piece of art,” she said.
Barbara recently stepped down as the Executive Director of the Steamboat Era Museum in Irvington. She lives in Heathsville.
Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, a non-profit volunteer-run organization, is located at 73 Monument Place in Heathsville, which is just off Route 360 behind the old Northumberland Courthouse. The Tavern’s “Heritage Arts Center” Gift Shoppe and Tavern Café are open weekly, Thursday thru Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit RHHTFoundationinc.org, or call 804-580-3377.
