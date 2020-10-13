From an endowment fund to be used for special benevolences, the elders of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church have contributed $5,000 to help support the Boys & Girls Club’s effort to provide Academic Support Centers at four sites in Lancaster and Northumberland Counties. Upon presenting the gift, Virginia Nowakoski, the elder who leads the church’s Service Ministry stated, “We believe the Boys & Girls Club is doing something special right now by setting up and equipping sites to provide our local students with the help they need in this time of crisis and uncertainty.” BGCNN board president Dennis Burchill said, “The need is great; these funds will be put to good use—immediately.”
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church supports Boys & Girls Club academic sites
