The Gamma Alpha Chapter Sorority has been busy having fun. Rainy days and the pandemic have not stopped the fun Sherry Otstot from organizing social events.
The first event was lunch on September 26 at Horn Harbor Restaurant, 836 Horn Harbor Road, Burgess. Members had a delicious lunch and drinks on the front porch of the restaurant that protected everyone from the rain.
The next event was held at the Kilmarnock Town Centre on Sunday, October 11. It was under the pavilion which was a good thing because it never stopped raining. Packed snacks were provided and the weather did not stop the fun.
Brenda Sylvia (Silver Ravens Studio) presented the program. She provided all the materials needed to create an acrylic painting. The object was to paint a violet/violets which is the symbol of the sorority. Brenda did an excellent job of bringing out the inner artists of the class. Through her encouragement and skills the 8 by 10 paintings of violets turned out quite well.
Members of the Alpha Delta Kappa aren’t letting the pandemic or the weather prevent them from getting together. COVID guidelines were followed at each of these events.
