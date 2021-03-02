Three Rivers Health District, Virginia Department of Health (VDH) received a $101,352 three-year grant from the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth. Three Rivers is in the third year of this grant cycle. In the first two years, Three Rivers Health District implemented the Too Good for Drugs Mendez Foundation Evidence-based Program to Kindergartners, 2nd Grade, and 4th Grade students in Lancaster, Essex, Richmond, Mathews counties, and the towns of Colonial Beach and West Point. Too Good For Drugs is an evidence-based program that teaches young people skills to make healthy, responsible, and educated decisions concerning tobacco/nicotine products, and other drugs. One thousand two hundred and sixty-nine students were reached through the Too Good For Drugs Program and other healthy initiatives, on the Middle Peninsula-Northern Neck over the past two years.
The Northern Neck Boys & Girls Club is also collaborating with Three Rivers Health District this year. First graders at the Boys and Girls Club will be participating in the Too Good For Drugs Program this spring. This year’s schedule for Colonial Beach Elementary, Lancaster Primary, Mathews Elementary, and West Point Elementary School is not finalized due to Covid-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.