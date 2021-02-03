The Boys & Girls Clubs of America Virginia Area Council has recognized the contributions of Suzanne Novak and Phillip Mumford to youth development and safety in the Northern Neck.
The Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern nominated both individuals as candidates for this state-wide competition. According to BGCNN 2020 board president Dennis Burchill, “Ms. Novak has received the Area Council Leadership Care Award, which is given to an individual or business that has provided outstanding in-kind or direct support to their local Boys & Girls Club. Mr. Mumford was named Professional of the Year for 2020. This award is presented to a dedicated full-time management or youth development Club professional who has made a significant impact in the lives of children and can be a role model for other Boys & Girls Club professionals.”
Suzanne Novak
Novak is president and owner of ERUdyne Inc., a training and consulting firm that maintains a training center in Lancaster County. She also serves on boards for Women in Homeland Security, the Northern Neck Food Bank, the Lancaster County YMCA and is the Safety Committee Chair for the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck. In the latter role, her impact over the past year during the Covid pandemic has been notable as she has raised staff awareness of the necessity of confronting both the physical and emotional safety of club members.
After the on-set of COVID-19 and the state-mandated closing of schools, Novak and her team immediately stepped in to help effectively facilitate a “new normal” for local children and their families.
Together, they helped distribute meals and assemble 250 kits for the “Club on the Go’’ initiative, which brought learning materials and activities to club members. Without her team’s assistance, BGCNN would not have been capable of providing support to members so quickly. Additionally, when the club began searching for new buildings to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines, Novak generously offered her rented office space and helped arrange a partnership with Dream Fields that enabled BGCNN to use their Hayden Building going forward.
Novak has also helped by orchestrating fun and safe camps for club members and other local children. With the guidance of her team, children ages 10 through 18 have been instructed in drone technology, and then taught how to build, operate and fly their own drones through obstacles. Campers have been educated on the practicality of these machines, their usefulness in a crisis and introduced to the possibility of career paths in the field.
As well, Novak has volunteered at multiple BGCA club sites in Virginia to deliver Emergency Readiness Programs to over 120 members.
Phillip Mumford
Despite the Boys & Girls Club’s primary site being destroyed by a fire in November 2018, Phillip Mumford was able to maintain service to over 400 children in Lancaster and Northumberland counties throughout 2019 and 2020. Among his many accomplishments during this period, he completed a capital campaign for a new clubhouse, helped manage its construction, introduced a career coaching program for teens and instituted a career exploration workshop with Rappahannock Community College.
When schools were closed early in 2020 for Covid-19, Mumford made sure that over 225 youth received two meals a day, five days per week. From March through August his staff served over 30,000 meals from four distribution centers in both counties. Collaborating with Lancaster and Northumberland public libraries, 4-H, the Rappahannock Garden Club, the Steamboat Museum, local dentists and a host of volunteers, he helped develop “Club on the Go” bags that were distributed to over 250 youth per week. In addition to hygiene items, the packets included fun activities such as art lessons and projects, plants to grow and science experiments.
With schools still closed in fall 2020, Mumford and his staff collaborated with teachers and administrators to establish Academic Support Centers where each attending child received daily guidance and support for the online learning platform. To allow continued staff employment during Covid-19 closures, Mumford applied for, and was granted, a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan.
“Despite adversity that might have paralyzed a lesser person,” says BGCNN 2019 board president Shawn Lamb, “over the past 12 months Phillip has maintained his singular focus on serving the children who need us most in the Northern Neck. He pivoted with Covid-19 to make sure hungry Northern Neck children were fed and provided with at-home activities; worked to ensure staff were left financially whole during closures; and established Academic Support Centers for supervised distance learning utilizing our student work stations and high-speed internet.”
