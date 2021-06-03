Richmond County Public Schools will return to a five-day, in-person learning environment for the 2021-22 school year, and the numbers suggest that’s the way most families prefer it to be.
This year, of the 1,261 RCPS students over 1,000 attended school in person all school year. Recently, the school system circulated a survey, and the results show a large portion of the students who are currently virtual want to return. Only two stated they want virtual learning, reported Superintendent Dr. Bernand Davis.
At this point, RCPS has decided that it’ll offer Virtual Virginia, a distance-learning program offered through the Virginia Department of Education that current students have been using. But what will become of the school system’s virtual learning program beyond that remains to be determined. “The details will depend on the numbers,” said Davis.
Although administrators, such as Davis and Assistant Superintendent Sarah Schmidt respect families right to choose, they are proponents of in-person learning.
Davis said Richmond County simply isn’t a virtual school. And it’s not trying to gain that reputation. Furthermore, there is money available to support virtual learning programs right now, but RCPS doesn’t want to overinvest in options that only a small number of students use, and they don’t want to normalize programs that the school system can’t afford long-term.
A full return to normal?
Although RCPS has decided to return to full-time, in-person learning for the upcoming year, there are still unknowns. For example, this year there were mask requirements and students ate lunch in their classrooms. If and how operations change will be determined over the summer and will be led by guidance from the state.
As of May, about 65 percent of RCPS staff were vaccinated. Currently, vaccinations aren’t required for staff or students. But the school system will inform the community about opportunities for children 12 to 17 to get vaccinated when it receives that information, just as it did for its staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.