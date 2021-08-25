The Tappahannock Presbyterian Church is excited to announce the selection of their new Pastor, Rev. Katherine Todd.
Rev. Katherine Todd was born and raised in South Carolina where she was nurtured in faith by her family and a vibrant, Presbyterian congregation. Sensing a call to ministry, she pursued Religion/Philosophy and Music at Presbyterian College, and her service to God took new shape in Camp ministry, young adult ministry, and youth ministries from South Carolina to Georgia. She then pursued a Masters of Divinity at Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, followed by service in Louisiana and North Carolina before returning to Richmond, as Camp Hanover’s Assistant Director in 2007.
There she found ways to touch young hearts and lives through the richness of creation. At camp, Rev. Todd was ordained and, in time, sensed God’s call back to the local congregation. She served churches in Prosperity and Chesterfield, and most recently in Richmond Southside at Forest Hill Presbyterian. Rev. Todd looks forward to meeting and joining the faithful in Tappahannock as they follow Christ’s lead in doing justice, loving mercy, and walking humbly with God. She is especially excited to meet brothers and sisters in Christ through the work of Essex Churches Together, Operation Inasmuch and other Community endeavors.
The Tappahannock Presbyterian Church invites you to join us for worship every Sunday at 10:00 am; at 204 Kino Road, Tappahannock, Va. We encourage you to become a part of this active, loving church family that worships, fellowships, learns and serves together and consider making this your church home.
