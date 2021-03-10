Got cabin fever, can’t stand to look at the same four walls of your home any longer? Then venture out and come over to Reedville, where the Reedville Fishermen’s Museum is sponsoring its first annual Spring Fling. The all-day arts and crafts market will be held rain or shine on Saturday, March 20 – the first day of spring - at Festival Halle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to the public and free of charge. COVID protocols will be in place, so please wear a mask when you come to shop ‘til you drop.
The Museum is sponsoring this fun-filled event to help regional craftsmen and women stay in business as well as to host a fun event for area residents who really want to venture out of their homes as the weather gets warmer. Foods like Greek breads, nuts, home-made jams and pickles, soup and spices will be sold. Soaps, bath bombs, body scrubs, faux nails, hand-crafted jewelry, embroidery, copper work, books, Nautically-inspired crafts and prints, original art work by local artists and photography are among the items being sold.
For more information contact the Museum at 804-453-6529 or go online to www.rfmuseum.org.
